Flashpoint 1/17/21: Charges in the Flint Water Crisis after nearly 7 years

This combo of images provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows the nine former state-appointed and local officials charged, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. Top row from left: Jarrod Agen, former chief of staff to Gov. Snyder; Gerald Ambrose, former state-appointed emergency manager; Richard Baird, former Michigan Transformation manager; Howard Croft, former Flint Director of Public Works; Darnell Earley, former state-appointed emergency manager. Bottom row from left: Nicolas Lyon, former Health and Human Services Director; Nancy Peeler, former early childhood health section manager in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder; and Eden Wells, former Michigan Chief Medical Officer. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DETROIT – The Flint Water Crisis is a disaster now stretching across almost seven years.

Charges in the health scandal that has made national headlines were recently announced against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others who previously worked as state officials.

Guests on Sunday’s show will also discuss inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden this Wednesday.

Is the table set for success, failure, or something in between?

Segment One

Reporters Jordan Chariton and Hank Winchester discuss charges in the Flint Water Crisis.

Segment Two

Jill Alper of Alper Strategies; Chastity Pratt, Education Bureau Chief at the Wall Street Journal; Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News, Nolan Finley; Steve Mitchell of Mitchell Research and Communications

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode