Winning ticket of $1 billion Mega Millions lottery sold at Kroger in Novi

Kroger store located on Grand River Avenue

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Priya Mann, Reporter

DETROIT – Local 4′s Priya Mann was live at the Kroger in Novi Saturday morning where one winning ticket was sold for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in US history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

In a release issued Saturday the Michigan Lottery stated it will not know the identity of the winner until that person contacts the Lottery.

The Kroger store is located at 47650 Grand River Avenue in Novi, according to the Michigan Lottery.

