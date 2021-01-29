Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 29, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Pontiac school district prepares for return to in-person learning amid pandemic

The School District of the City of Pontiac is considering mandatory summer school as it prepares to stage a return to face-to-face learning starting Monday. Nearly half the students in the district will remain in remote learning models.

When students start to return to their classrooms on Monday, they may notice an additional metal detector at the doors. As part of $3.5 million in spending to create a safe learning space students who do return will see changes.