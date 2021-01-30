Flashpoint 1/31/21: Sen. Debbie Stabenow talks 2nd Trump impeachment trial, new Washtenaw County prosecutor making changes

DETROIT – The United States Senate is preparing to for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The upcoming trial is supported by Democratic lawmakers who argue that the country cannot simply skip past the seditious attack on the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Several Republican lawmakers say the proceedings are at odds with now-President Joe Biden’s articulated desire to bring the nation back together.

On Sunday, we’ll discuss the impeachment trial with U.S. Senator from Michigan Debbie Stabenow.

We’ll also hear from Washtenaw County’s new prosecutor Eli Savitt, who has decided it will not be business as usual in the prosecutor’s office. Is he just deciding which laws he likes and which he doesn’t? Or is he forging a new kind of criminal justice reform?

Find out on Flashpoint this Sunday.

In the meantime: Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit talks vision, policy change in first weeks in office

