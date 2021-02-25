UAW President on Biden supply chains order: ‘Important step’

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, A row of 2020 Ford Escape sports-utility vehicles sits at a Ford dealership in Denver. A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Ford had scheduled down time next week at its Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant, but moved it ahead to this week. The plant makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair small SUVs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening U.S. supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.

The AP reports that White House officials emphasized the order would help to create manufacturing jobs, a promise made by past presidents with decidedly mixed results. There are 12.2 million manufacturing jobs in the United States, down from 17 million in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Rory L. Gamble released a statement Wednesday calling this executive order an “important step”

Here is Gamble’s full statement:

‘The UAW is working with and supports President Biden in issuing his executive order on strategic supply chains which comes at a critical time for UAW members, retirees, and their families. The current semiconductor automotive chip shortage has disrupted production plans for automakers and hurt workers. It is a stark reminder of why we must make critical manufacturing supplies that are needed for our economic well-being, health, and national security in the United States. The Biden Administration’s review of key U.S. supply chains, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric car batteries, medical supplies, and rare earth elements is an important step. These supply chains, as well as other inputs and components, are the building blocks of our economy and it is crucial for the United States to make these critical products right here in the United States. Over the last year in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, our nation has repeatedly experienced the pitfalls of offshoring critical supply chains. As we have seen, lack of domestic production of medical equipment and advanced technology has cost lives and hampered our recovery. The UAW is working with the Biden Administration on developing proactive policies to strengthen domestic supply chains and create good jobs in the United States now and in the future.” UAW President Rory L. Gamble

As Gamble alluded to in his statement, a shortage of computer chips is causing problems for the auto industry.

General Motors has warned that it is likely to lose around $2 billion this year as a result. Ford had to slow down the F-150 production for a week. The shortage is now spreading across to other industries.

For the auto industry the problem is a supply and demand issue created by manufacturing. Because of the issue many automakers are having to slow or stop production to put the chips in vehicles.

GM had to shut down its Fairfax, Kansas plant that builds the Cadillac XT4 and the Chevy Malibu. It also closed the Cami assembly plant in Canada where they build the Chevy Equinox. The San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico was also closed.

