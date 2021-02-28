Flashpoint 2/28/21: Democrat Brenda Lawrence and Republican Lisa McClain debate pandemic relief bill

This Sunday there will be a conversation on the pandemic relief bill with Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan’s 14th congressional district and Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan’s 10th congressional district.

DETROIT – Everyone agrees that Americans need relief from the pandemic, but what kind of relief is right or might be too much?

The House passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package early Saturday, 219-212, that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Details: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote

The minimum wage increase has been stripped from the bill, but what about the other odds and ends that some feel have nothing to do with the pandemic? We’ll talk about it with Lawrence and McClain.

And we will take stock at the state of our region nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic during a roundtable discussion with Chad Livengood, senior editor with Crain’s Detroit Business; Dennis Archer Jr., CEO of Ignition Media Group and Detroit Regional Chamber President and CEO, Sandy Baruah.

