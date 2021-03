Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

What to know about the plan to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

The state of Michigan will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine plan to include residents age 50 and older. Starting Monday (March 8), any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.