Flashpoint 3/7/21: Reflecting on change 1 year after first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan

DETROIT – It has been a whole year since the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan.

On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint we will take a look at what the country and world has learned throughout the year in addition to moving forward from this point.

A new study this week found the likely reason the United States leads the world in COVID-19 deaths is because the country has the world’s most overweight population.

There will also be a discussion on how stakeholders in the education crisis feel about in-person learning resuming.

Related: Nearly 1 year since first cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan

Segment One

Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief for Chalkboard Detroit and Chastity Pratt, Education Bureau Chief for the Wall Street Journal.

Segment Two

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode