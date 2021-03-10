Tune in for the All Day Event and Special on Local 4

“Coronavirus Crisis: One Year Later” All Day Event - followed by a Primetime Special (9 PM)

It’s been one year since COVID-19 has been a part of our lives and at Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, our mission is to keep you informed about the impact on our community and to give you the latest information available to keep you safe.

Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Dr. Frank McGeorge, and the Local 4 team come together for an Event Day to update you on this crisis: all day, all newscasts.

Then, join us for a primetime special - “Coronavirus Crisis: One Year Later” - at 9 p.m. on Local 4. From the latest vaccine information to “Acts of Kindness” at a Clarkston food pantry, other stories include:

COVID’s impact on unemployment and small businesses

A local teacher’s yearlong video diary

Plus, a local woman spends her 100th birthday in quarantine

And at 10 p.m. you won’t want to miss the NBC Special - “COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown.”