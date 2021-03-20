Flashpoint 3/21/21: Owner of Westin Book Cadillac Detroit talks about iconic hotel facing foreclosure

DETROIT – A local iconic hotel falls victim to the pandemic and its restrictions. We’ll talk to the owner of the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, John Furchill.

This week we learned the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit is in foreclosure.

Fewer babies is bad news for the future across the US and here in Michigan.

We’re going to talk about a drop in birthrates. It is far more consequential than many realize.

There will be a discussion with Dr. Pamela Smock, a sociologist with the University of Michigan’s Population Studies Center.

Then later on in the show there will also be a conversation on Daylight Saving Time last weekend.

Are you tired of changing the clocks twice a year? Many are but should we do anything about it?

Segment One

Owner of the Westin Book Cadillac, John Furchill.

Segment Two

Dr. Pamela Smock, a sociologist with the University of Michigan’s Population Studies Center.