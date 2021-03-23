Easter Sunday: List of stores closing or staying open

There is a list of stores that plan to be closed on Easter Sunday this year.
That’s April 4. Many larger grocery stores, pharmacies and retailers are planning to give employees time off this time around.
Here’s the list of 40 such stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to RetailMenot:
- Ace Hardware
- Aéropostale
- ALDI (except California locations)
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Half Price Books
- H&M
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Pier 1
- Pottery Barn
- Publix
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s (closed in 2020, but have not annouched for 2021)
- True Value
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Supercuts
Anything that needs to be added to the list? Email us: clickondetroit@wdiv.com.
Here’s the list of stores that plan to be open on Easter, per RetailMenot.