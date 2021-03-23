Easter Sunday: List of stores closing or staying open

Eggs, candy and bunnies are traditionally all part of America's Easter holiday.

There is a list of stores that plan to be closed on Easter Sunday this year.

That’s April 4. Many larger grocery stores, pharmacies and retailers are planning to give employees time off this time around.

Here’s the list of 40 such stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to RetailMenot:

Ace Hardware

Aéropostale

ALDI (except California locations)

Apple

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Big Lots

Bloomingdale’s

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

The Container Store

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Half Price Books

H&M

H-E-B Grocery

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Pier 1

Pottery Barn

Publix

Target

T.J. Maxx

Trader Joe’s (closed in 2020, but have not annouched for 2021)

True Value

Sam’s Club

Staples

Supercuts

Here’s the list of stores that plan to be open on Easter, per RetailMenot.