What to know as mass COVID vaccination site opens at Ford Field

Officials said Tuesday’s soft opening of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Ford Field was a success. Ford Field was quiet and calm Wednesday morning, but people were still coming in to get vaccinated at a steady pace. Officials said the appointment schedule has been working perfectly.