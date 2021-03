Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Daily COVID hospitalization rates increase dramatically in Gen X demographic

Daily hospitalization rates are also increasing dramatically in younger age groups. Let’s go through some of the numbers from the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. March 1 to the 23, hospitalizations rose by more 600 percent in those age 30 to 39 and by 800 percent in age 40 to 49.