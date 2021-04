Local 4 News at 5 -- April 21, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Local leaders discuss what needs to happen following Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

On Tuesday, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict came down after the jury deliberated for about 10 hours. Floyd was murdered last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white police officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.