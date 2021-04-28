Local 4 News at 5 -- April 28, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

City of Detroit program offering $50 to drive residents to vaccine clinics

The City of Detroit has launched a new program aimed at bridging the transportation gap in the city and to help residents get vaccinated.

The City of Detroit is enhancing its Good Neighbor program to include a $50 debit cards reimbursement for any pre-registered individual who drives a Detroiter to get a vaccination at select vaccination sites run by the Detroit Health Department.