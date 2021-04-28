Detroit offers $50 to drive residents to COVID vaccine clinics: How it works

The City of Detroit has launched a new program aimed at bridging the transportation gap in the city and to help residents get vaccinated.

The City of Detroit is enhancing its Good Neighbor program to include a $50 debit cards reimbursement for any pre-registered individual who drives a Detroiter to get a vaccination at select vaccination sites run by the Detroit Health Department.

Starting today, any adult can call 313-230-0505 to register as a Good Neighbor and schedule residents for first dose appointments that will begin Monday, May 3.

“There shouldn’t be a single barrier for any Detroiter to get a vaccination, and certainly not transportation,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We’d love to see people embrace the card as an incentive to reach out to friends and family in Detroit to let them know that if they want to get vaccinated, they can be transported by someone they know and trust.”

How it works

Good neighbors must first register by calling 313-230-0505. They must then schedule FIRST DOSE appointments for each of the Detroit residents they plan to transport. Good Neighbors are limited to three vaccine recipients per car per trip, but can make as many trips as they like if they are able to identify more Detroiters to drive to their appointment.

Funds will be provided via pre-paid debit card. Good neighbors will bring the residents to get their first dose shot and see City of Detroit Good Neighbor staff onsite to receive $50 reimbursement for each resident for the first dose and another $50 when they bring each individual back for his or her second dose.

