Detroit police Chief James Craig announces retirement, hints at what may come next

Detroit police Chief James Craig announced his retirement during a news conference Monday after heading the department for eight years.

He called the retirement “bittersweet.” June marks 44 years in law enforcement, Craig said the best part of his career has been in the City of Detroit. He will be retiring on June 1. He said his decision to retire is voluntary.