🏫 Ann Arbor Public Schools pauses before, after school care

Good morning!

It’s a new week and I’d like to (cautiously) say that we’ve officially said goodbye to the stubborn, chilly weather. It’s only warming up from here.

Ann Arbor Public Schools announced that it will not be offering before or after school childcare for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift made the announcement during a Community Forum on Thursday, saying the program’s traditionally large group model needs to undergo a redesign for COVID safety.

Some Board of Education trustees said they were only made aware of the decision two hours prior to the broadcast and that the issue will be discussed at tomorrow’s regular Board meeting. The move drew immediate backlash from numerous AAPS parents who said it could have devastating effects on working families in a petition against the decision.

Sarah Parlette reports:

Ad

Ann Arbor Public Schools will not offer before-and-after-school childcare programs for school age students during the 2021-2022 school year.

The announcement was made by AAPS Superintendent Dr. Jeanice K. Swift during the district’s Board of Education community forum on May 13.

“We understand that that is an adjustment for our families,” Dr. Swift said after breaking the news.

In reaction, more than 800 parents have signed a petition to AAPS leadership calling for the school district to reconsider and resume the programs.

Parents rely on the district to provide safe and affordable childcare programs, the letter states. For many, their ability to work and be financially stable is possible due to the care offered.

“The district’s decision to not to provide this care after returning to full-time in-person education will cause serious financial and professional disruptions to countless families in our community,” it says.

Ad

It counters the school district’s reasons for stopping the programs and says “the consequences of this decision will be extremely inequitable.” It states that the decision impacts mothers and families of color disproportionately, who may either have to bear the brunt of childcare responsibilities or not have flexible work schedules.

“This is unconscionable, especially after the economic losses that women and families of color have suffered during the pandemic. Instead of increasing equity, the district’s decision not to offer care will only widen the disparities that the pandemic has magnified,” the petition says.

See the full petition letter here.

In previous years, AAPS care programs have used a large group model. During the May 13 meeting, Dr. Swift said the programs would have to be redesigned to align with AAPS equity and the mission of Rec & Ed.

Ad

The parental petition acknowledges that reworking programs to avoid large group sizes does take some time but not a full year. It states that daycares within the district have already made adjustments successfully with the help of COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

“There is no reason why before and after care programs cannot do the same -- especially in the fall, when activities can be outdoors,” the letter states.

“Furthermore, once vaccines for children become available -- likely during the 2021-2022 school year -- the need to restructure these programs will become far less pressing. There are ways to provide safe before and after care in the interim.”

Read more here.

Have a great rest of the week.

Ad

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

COVID-19 Vaccines 💉

Looking for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s an updated list of walk-in clinics in the Metro Detroit area.

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

Ad

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.