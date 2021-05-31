Parents of Metro Detroit native, journalist detained in Myanmar plead with the military for his release

The parents of Danny Fenster are working to bring attention to his case as they plead with the military for his release.

DETROIT – American Journalist Danny Fenster has been detained in Myanmar. His parents have not been able to contact their son for over a week now.

The past week has been extremely exhausting for Rose and Buddy Fenster. The two have been in the dark ever since their son was detained at the Yangone airport in Myanmar.

“He was coming home to surprise us and at the airport, he was interrogated and taken,” Rose recalled.

The 37-year-old journalist and Berkley High School graduate has been gone for over a week now.

“Day 8, it feels like day 388. Everyday feels like a week,” said Rose.

With their son gone, Rose and Buddy have been doing all they can to at least raise awareness on Danny’s situation -- starting with a locally made t-shirt to get the word out.

“This is what we can do on this end. We can’t go there and we can’t get him,” Buddy explained.

The hope is that Danny will be home soon. Several government officials have been working to help.

“We’re just hoping that we hear something sometime tonight maybe or in the next day. Just something that will reaffirm that he’s ok and that he’s doing fine,” Buddy concluded.

And a petition has even been stated to bring Danny home. So far that petition has received over 45 hundred signatures. If you would like to sign, click here.