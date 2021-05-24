Journalist from Metro Detroit detained in Myanmar by military

Danny Fenster is a Berkley High School graduate working as a journalist in war-torn Myanmar.

He was arrested on Monday by the military and thrown in jail. His family is expressing their concern for him.

Bryan Fenster said his brother was simply flying home to surprise his parents in Huntington Woods when he learned that he was arrested and jailed.

“Had a few missed calls from his wife this morning, then a co-worker filled us in on what was going on,” Bryan Fenster said.

Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon airport in Myanmar. Fenster is the editor of one of Myanmar’s independent news sources “Frontier Myanmar.”

February 1 of this year, the military overthrew the government in a brutal coup. The country has been in turmoil since the coup, the military using force to cut off information and stamp out protests the country has a history of arresting reporters who are reporting facts that the military doesn’t like.