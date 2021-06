Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Heat wave invading Metro Detroit this weekend -- Full Forecast next

If love is truly like a heat wave, then Metro Detroit will be filled with love this weekend and beyond. We’re heading into cruel summer conditions starting on Friday, with temps back into the mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday look to be near 90, with the heat sticking around through all of next week. Temps will stay around 85-90 through at least the end of next week.