Flip flop season: Heat wave on way to Metro Detroit this weekend

If love is truly like a heat wave, then Metro Detroit will be filled with love this weekend and beyond.

We’re heading into cruel summer conditions starting on Friday, with temps back into the mid 80s. Saturday and Sunday look to be near 90, with the heat sticking around through all of next week. Temps will stay around 85-90 through at least the end of next week. (Check out the 10 day here)

If you’re hot blooded, you’re going to want to crank up the A/C or find a friend’s pool to cannonball into. According to Local 4′s Paul Gross, the humidity will really start cranking early next week.

This is not one of those Pure Michigan forecasts, where it gets hot and then cold, yes and then no -- it’s going to stay hot. Perhaps we’ve finally turned the corner. Maybe it’s time to enjoy the summer wind, blowing in from across the lake.

Simply put, if Glenn Frey was writing this forecast, he’d tell you -- the heat is on. And indeed, it will be.

If you’re looking to soak up the sun, here are some tips to stay safe from the CDC:

Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

People at greatest risk for heat-related illness can take the following protective actions to prevent illness or death:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area. Air-conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Even young and healthy people can get sick from the heat if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather:

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates:

If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.

Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness

Learn more about how to protect young athletes from heat-related illness by taking this CDC course

Everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and death during hot weather:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself. Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.