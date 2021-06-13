Cloudy icon
Local 4 News at 6 -- June 13, 2021

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Local 4 News at 6 -- June 13, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 6:

Kwame Kilpatrick preaches about redemption, being reborn to packed church

Speaking Sunday to a large crowd at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit, Kwame Kilpatrick shared a message about redemption while delivering a powerful sermon called, “I will not die.”

The former Detroit mayor was sentenced to prison for 28 years in 2013. He was convicted of fraud and racketeering. In January 2021, former President Donald Trump granted Kilpatrick a last-minute commutation and he walked free.

