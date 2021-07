Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

24-year-old NHL player killed in firework incident in Novi

A goalie from the National Hockey League was killed this weekend in Novi when a firework struck him in the chest, an autopsy revealed. Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of fireworks malfunction, according to Novi police.