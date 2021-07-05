NHL player killed in Novi when fireworks malfunction caused him to slip in hot tub, hit head

Matiss Kivlenieks #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena on April 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

NOVI, Mich. – A goalie from the National Hockey League was killed this weekend in Novi when a fireworks malfunction caused him to slip and hit his head while leaving a hot tub, officials said.

Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of fireworks malfunction, according to Novi police.

Authorities said people were leaving the hot tub, and Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head. He died from the head injury, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Associated Press reports a mortar-style firework was tilted slightly and started to fire toward a group of people. Kivlenieks was fleeing the hot tub with several other people when he slipped and hit his head on concrete, Novi police Lt. Jason Meier told the AP.

Here is a statement from the Blue Jackets:

“It is with profound sadness that the Columbus Blue Jackets announce goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24 as the result of a tragic accident. The Riga, Latvia native suffered an apparent head injury in a fall. Medical personnel were called immediately, but he succumbed a short time later.

“‘We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.’

“Kivlenieks, who signed with Columbus as a free agent in May 2017, went 2-2-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in eight career games with the club. He made his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 19, 2020, stopping 31-of-32 shots to beat the New York Rangers, 2-1. He posted a 33-35-9 mark, 3.31 GAA, .896 SV% and three shutouts in 85 career games with the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate from 2017-21. He represented Latvia at several international tournaments including the 2021 IIHF World Championships this spring, where he went 1-2 with a 2.18 GAA, .922 SV% and one shutout in four games.”