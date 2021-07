Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Freeways, streets, basements flood across Metro Detroit -- How bad is the damage so far?

“Rain will increase throughout the day, so make sure your have the umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about. If you have tickets to either Tigers game today, then keep a close eye on announcements from the Tigers, as both games are in jeopardy.” -- Paul Gross