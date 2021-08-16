Back to school: Teachers’ dos and don’ts for upcoming school year

“Back to school” is going to mean something a little different for each community this year, and experts say it’s important to prepare for what that will look like for your family.

Many students are returning to in-person learning this fall for the first time in a long time, due to the pandemic. And many of those routines that were once familiar are now unfamiliar.

Local 4′s Nick Monacelli sat down with teachers from all over Metro Detroit to hear their advice on transitioning children back into the classroom as smoothly as possible.

Watch the full report in the video above.

