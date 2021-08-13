MDHHS ‘strongly recommends’ Michigan schools require universal masking when students return

Michigan health officials are strongly recommending schools require universal masking when students return for in-person learning.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” an MDHHS release says.

This update brings MDHHS guidance in line with that of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”

MDHHS recommends that all schools adopt policies to:

Promote vaccination for eligible students, staff and families.

Require universal masking for students, staff and visitors regardless of community transmission rate or vaccination status.

Implement layered prevention measures.

Here are more of the strategies recommended by the CDC to keep schools safe: