Nightside Report Sept. 5, 2021: Parents of children with disabilities push for more COVID mitigation, voluntary evacuation order issued for Flat Rock neighborhood, strong-to-severe storms on the way

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A mobility device for young children. (WDIV)

‘We should do better together’ -- Metro Detroit parents of children with disabilities push for more COVID mitigation

DETROIT – Over the course of the COVID pandemic, people with disabilities have been some of the most at-risk and often the least protected from a virus that is more likely to kill them. Now these parents are urging leaders and neighbors to come together to keep their children safe.

Metro Detroit weather: Increasing risk for Tuesday evening severe storms

Tuesday is the day of concern. A line of strong-to-severe storms crosses the area Tuesday evening.

There is a significant risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly even a tornado

4 Fast Facts

  Health officials have issued a "voluntary recommended evacuation" for a Flat Rock neighborhood the potential risk from a gas leak.
  Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine a Florida sheriff.
  Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, impacting millions.
  A suspected shooter was taken into police custody Sunday morning by the Detroit Police Department.

