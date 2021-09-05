Nightside Report Sept. 4, 2021: Legendary weatherman Willard Scott dies, football returns to Ann Arbor, Oakland University strike ends, state investigating fake vaccine cards

Iconic ‘TODAY’ weather presenter Willard Scott dies at 87
DETROIT – Willard Scott -- the man who presented the weather on “Today” for more than 30 years -- died Saturday. He was 87 years old.
Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as a page in 1950. He joined “Today” in 1980.
