Nightside Report Sept. 4, 2021: Legendary weatherman Willard Scott dies, football returns to Ann Arbor, Oakland University strike ends, state investigating fake vaccine cards

Iconic ‘TODAY’ weather presenter Willard Scott dies at 87

DETROIT – Willard Scott -- the man who presented the weather on “Today” for more than 30 years -- died Saturday. He was 87 years old.

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as a page in 1950. He joined “Today” in 1980.

