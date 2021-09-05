Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Sept. 4, 2021: Legendary weatherman Willard Scott dies, football returns to Ann Arbor, Oakland University strike ends, state investigating fake vaccine cards

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 01: Today show weatherman Willard Scott during 4 day show Live to New York.

Iconic ‘TODAY’ weather presenter Willard Scott dies at 87

DETROIT – Willard Scott -- the man who presented the weather on “Today” for more than 30 years -- died Saturday. He was 87 years old.

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as a page in 1950. He joined “Today” in 1980.

Get Caught Up: What’s next for US student debt crisis

Metro Detroit weather: Saturday night showers

Our Saturday night will be characterized by scattered showers, with overnight lows in the low-to- mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph will shift to the northwest, late.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

