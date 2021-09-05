2 injured in Shelby Township apartment complex shooting

DETROIT – Two people were shot and injured during a shooting at the Spring Hill Apartment Complex in Shelby Township that happened at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, at around the time the shooting took place a woman called 9/11 to report her apartment was set on fire and a man was shot.

When officers arrived they found a man in a second story apartment with a gunshot wound in his back.

The second victim, a woman, was found outside the building with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

Witnesses say the driver of a silver Sedan had driven by the apartment building and fired shots at several people standing outside it and others on a second story balcony.

Both victims were immediately taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition while the man is critically injured.

The investigation showed that a fire was purposely set in the hallway of the second story apartment outside one of the victim’s doors.

Gunshots were then heard moments later as the driver of the Sedan passed the same apartment and opened fire.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction driving a Sedan with no listed plate. He is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information on the shooting or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

