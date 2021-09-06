Partly Cloudy icon
News

Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 6, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Tracking potential for severe storms tomorrow that could bring hail, heavy rain and tornadoes -- full forecast next

“Tuesday has had the bullseye on my weather calendar since late last week. The day will start innocently enough, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity. However, increasing southwest winds – gusting to 30 mph by afternoon – will skyrocket our temperatures well into the 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) by noon, and into the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) for an afternoon high. " -- Paul Gross

