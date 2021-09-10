Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 10, 2021

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Local 4 News
Local 4 News (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Weekend weather warmup -- Will it impact your weekend plans?

Saturday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temps will be 10 degrees higher than where they were twenty-four hours earlier.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email