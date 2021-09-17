Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 17, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

What the FDA panel’s rejection of third Pfizer COVID vaccine booster dose means

An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 16-3, was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.