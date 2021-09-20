Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 20, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Off-duty Wayne County corrections officer shot several times, killed overnight in Detroit

An off-duty Wayne County corrections officer was shot several times and killed overnight in Detroit, officials said.

Police said Devante Jones, 23, was dropping someone off in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive when someone fired at his vehicle. Jones fled in an attempt to escape, but he had been shot several times, according to authorities.