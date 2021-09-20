Mostly Cloudy icon
Off-duty Wayne County corrections officer shot several times, killed overnight in Detroit

Devante Jones shot while dropping someone off, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – An off-duty Wayne County corrections officer was shot several times and killed overnight in Detroit, officials said.

Police said Devante Jones, 23, was dropping someone off in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive when someone fired at his vehicle. Jones fled in an attempt to escape, but he had been shot several times, according to authorities.

Jones was found and taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 4:48 a.m. Monday (Sept. 20).

“We offer our condolences and prayers to the family who have lost their loved one in the most tragic way,” Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “This resonates with all of us on the job. We’re going to do all we can find out what happened.”

His family has been notified, and Detroit police are investigating the shooting, officials said.

Jones joined the department in October 2019 and worked in Jail Division 1, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 313-224-2222.

