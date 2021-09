This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey pleads guilty to bribery charges

Detroit City Council member Andre Spivey has been free on a $10,000 bond after being charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan reported that he received a $1,000 cash payment from an undercover officer on Oct. 26, 2018. They said it was part of a larger conspiracy that pulled in another $34,000.