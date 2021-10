Watch the full first block of Local 4 News at 4 p.m. from Oct. 13, 2021.

4 security guards charged in 2014 death of man at Northland Mall in Southfield

Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.

McKenzie Cochran, 25, was pinned to the floor by security guards at the shopping mall on Jan. 28, 2014, according to authorities