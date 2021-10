Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police update search for man who abducted, sexually assaulted young girl

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White said that police departments in Detroit and Farmington Hills are working with the FBI to identify and locate a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl.