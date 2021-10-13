Live stream: Detroit police provide update after girl, 9, abducted, sexually assaulted

DETROIT – Police are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the case of a young girl who on Sunday was abducted and sexually assaulted in Detroit.

Detroit police Chief James White is expected to provide an update on the suspect wanted in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl over the weekend.

The girl, who lives in Farmington Hills, reportedly left her home on Sunday and wandered around for hours. Police say the girl stopped in the area of 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, where a man pulled up to her and asked if she needed help. The girl got into the man’s car, and was unable to exit the car after realizing he was driving in the wrong direction, police say.

The man reportedly drove the girl to a house in Detroit, bound her and sexually assaulted her. She was able to escape and was found walking outside wearing only a blanket by a neighbor who called 911.

She was taken to a children’s hospital. Police discovered that a missing persons report was filed on the young girl in Farmington Hills.

Detroit police on Tuesday released a photo of the suspect inside the suspected vehicle -- a white or gray Jeep Renegade, possibly from 2015-2021. See the photo below.

Police are expected to provide a composite sketch of the suspect during Wednesday’s news conference.

A vehicle linked to an Oct. 10, 2021, abduction and assault suspect. (Detroit Police Department)

