Cloudy icon
68º

Local News

Farmington Hills girl abducted, sexually assaulted by driver after getting lost walking, police say

Detroit police search for man

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Local, Crime, Abduction, Sexual Assault, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, 8 Mile Road, Grand River Avenue
A vehicle linked to an Oct. 10, 2021, abduction and assault suspect.
A vehicle linked to an Oct. 10, 2021, abduction and assault suspect. (Detroit Police Department)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Farmington Hills girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a driver who pulled up to her when she got lost while taking a walk, police said.

The girl said she left her home in Farmington Hills on Sunday (Oct. 10) and walked for about two hours. She realized she didn’t know where she was and stopped in the area of 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, according to authorities.

A man drove up to her and asked if she needed help, officials said. She got into the man’s car and realized he was driving in the wrong direction, according to police.

The girl said she couldn’t get out of the car, and the man took her to an unknown home, authorities said. He took her inside and assaulted her, officials said.

When the man left the room, the girl was able to escape, police said. She ran into a Good Samaritan who stopped her and called 911, according to authorities.

Detroit police contacted Farmington Hills police, who had been searching for the missing girl, officials said.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Detroit police are searching for the man, who was driving a white or gray 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade. You can see a picture of the vehicle above.

Detroit police are also planning to hold a briefing at noon Wednesday about the case.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email