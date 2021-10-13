FBI assisting Detroit, Farmington Hills police with child abduction, sex assault investigation

DETROIT – Local and federal law enforcement are together investigating the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White said that the police departments in Detroit and Farmington Hills are working with the FBI to identify and locate a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Police say a 9-year-old girl left her home in Farmington Hills on her own free will on Sunday, Oct. 10 and walked around for hours, not knowing where she was. The girl reportedly stopped in the area of 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, where a man pulled up to her and asked if she needed help. The girl got into the man’s car, and was unable to exit the car after realizing he was driving in the wrong direction, police said.

The man reportedly drove the girl to a house in Detroit, bound her and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the home is in the general area of 8 Mile Road and Berg Road.

The girl was able to escape from the man and was found walking outside wearing only a blanket by a Good Samaritan who called 911. She was taken to a children’s hospital, and is reportedly in good physical health, police said Wednesday. A missing persons report was filed on the young girl in Farmington Hills after she left home.

Detroit police on Tuesday released a photo of the suspect inside the suspected vehicle -- a white or gray Jeep Renegade, likely from 2015-2021. See a photo of the vehicle below. Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle in question.

Police are expected to provide a composite sketch of the suspect Wednesday afternoon. A sketch was not provided during the news conference. Officials said Wednesday that the suspect is described as a Black male who is bald.

Law enforcement say they are following every tip and lead, and are encouraging the public to come forward with any relevant information. Anyone who is familiar with the vehicle in question or its owner, or anyone who was in the area of 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday is asked to contact either Detroit or Farmington Hills police.

Detroit police can be contacted at 313-596-2200.

Farmington Hills police can be contacted at 248-871-2600.

Amid the investigation, police say they are beefing up patrols in the area of the incident, and working in partnership with the Oakland County prosecutor.

A vehicle linked to an Oct. 10, 2021, abduction and assault suspect. (Detroit Police Department)

