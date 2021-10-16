Port Huron middle school substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

A letter went out to parents Friday detailing how police removed a teacher after students at Holland Woods Middle School reported the substitute complained of him invading their space and touching them.

A letter went out to parents Friday detailing how police removed a teacher after students at Holland Woods Middle School reported the substitute complained of him invading their space and touching them.

PORT HURON, Mich. – A letter went out to parents Friday detailing how police removed a teacher after students at Holland Woods Middle School complained of the substitute invading their space and touching them.

Parents in Port Huron found about the situation after the school day was over. But the questionable behavior, which is being investigated by Port Huron police, happened during the school’s third hour.

When parents -- who we are not identifying because it’s unclear if their child has been the victim of the crime -- picked up their daughter, that’s when they learned of what happened.

“‘Hey honey, how as your day?’ And she said it was the worst day ever. I’m like ‘Why?’ She started crying and that’s how I found out,” said one of the parents.

Ad

According to parents, it was more like groping, as in touch some students’ thighs and putting hands on the small of their back.

“And the kids saw him being taken out by police in handcuffs after fifth period,” said the other parent.

Parents are not pleased they found out several hours later.

“I trust the school with my daughters safety and it’s just not OK. It’s a big thing as a parent to let your babies go off in the world and you do everything you can to protect them from stuff like this happening. And the school of all places,” said the parent.

Police confirmed that they are investigating. The school contracts its substitutes through a third-party business.