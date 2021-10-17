Cloudy icon
50º

News

Flashpoint 10/17/21: Sexual assault survivors of late U-M doctor Robert Anderson stand vigil to demand a dialogue

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Coronavirus in Michigan, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News
Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News
Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

DETROIT – Sexual assault survivors of late University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson stand vigil to demand a dialogue. You’ll hear from organizer Jon Vaughn on what he hopes to accomplish.

The struggle over past elections and the future of them is still not over. There is still an ongoing effort to review the results of the last presidential election in Michigan. We’ll talk about efforts to change how Michiganders vote.

Plus the plan to bring Historically Black Colleges and Universities back to Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email