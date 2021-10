This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Death threat stops Michigan redistricting commission meeting

An emailed death threat stopped a Michigan redistricting commission meeting. The virtual meeting was based in East Lansing but was put on pause when the commission received notification of the threat.