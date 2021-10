Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

You can expect some wet, chilly conditions tomorrow morning -- full forecast next

“It remains sloppy with damp, chilly conditions Saturday morning. It becomes drier for college football fans by midday and in the afternoon. It remains chilly, and there’s a chance of a spotty sprinkle or light shower. Halloween will be milder during the day.” -- Andrew Humphrey