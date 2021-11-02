Partly Cloudy icon
Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 1, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Carjacking leads to police chase in the middle of rush hour traffic

A carjacking in Macomb County led to a police chase on Van Dyke Avenue in the middle of rush hour traffic.

