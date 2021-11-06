36º

News

Flashpoint 11/7/21: Hiring people leaving prison could be answer for short-staffed employers; Election Day takeaways

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, Coronavirus in Michigan, US Politics, News, Devin Scillian, Metro Detroit, Local 4 News

DETROIT – Though local turnout was fairly low on Election Day last Tuesday, the decisions of voters are bringing in quite a bit of change -- including a near full overhaul of the Detroit City Council.

Also this week, the Detroit City Council voted to approve a change of venue of one of Detroit’s signature events, the Grand Prix.

On Sunday, we’ll also discuss a new proposal introduced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that focuses on finding employment for people getting out of prison. The hope? Employers struggling with staff shortages can also benefit.

Tune in for the conversation on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the video player below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email