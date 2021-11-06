Flashpoint 11/7/21: Hiring people leaving prison could be answer for short-staffed employers; Election Day takeaways

DETROIT – Though local turnout was fairly low on Election Day last Tuesday, the decisions of voters are bringing in quite a bit of change -- including a near full overhaul of the Detroit City Council.

Also this week, the Detroit City Council voted to approve a change of venue of one of Detroit’s signature events, the Grand Prix.

On Sunday, we’ll also discuss a new proposal introduced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that focuses on finding employment for people getting out of prison. The hope? Employers struggling with staff shortages can also benefit.

Tune in for the conversation on Sunday, Nov. 7.

