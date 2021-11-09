55º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 9, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Local 4 News (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.

Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter