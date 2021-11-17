Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 17, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Rain could linger late into the evening -- full forecast next
"Temperatures soared right on schedule today and, by mid-afternoon, we were near and even above that 60-degree mark (15 degrees Celsius). So once the drizzle moved out, we had an interval of pleasant weather to take advantage of. Don’t get used to it!
As of 3:45 p.m., a cold front – the front edge of a much colder air mass – stretches between Grand Rapids and Lansing and, once it passes by, temperatures will immediately start falling…to the point where we’ll be in the mid-to-upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) by dawn.” -- Paul Gross